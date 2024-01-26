1,720 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,776. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

