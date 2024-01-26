18,267 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 416,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

