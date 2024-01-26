2,980 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82,646 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 939,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,761. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
