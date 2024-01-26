3,064 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 5,347,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

