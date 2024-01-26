7,422 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

