900 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $113.57. 316,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,892. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

