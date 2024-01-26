9,496 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $58.87. 1,042,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,367. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $59.69.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

