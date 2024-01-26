Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

