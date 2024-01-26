Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 6.7 %

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,747. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

