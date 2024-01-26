Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,394 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,442. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

