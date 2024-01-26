Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. 1,321,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

