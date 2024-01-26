Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. 6,238,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

