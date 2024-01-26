Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after buying an additional 758,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.