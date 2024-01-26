Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $327,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $283.43. 929,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.