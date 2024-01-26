Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 1,773,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,591. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.