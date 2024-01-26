Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.61 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 14,181,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,938,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.