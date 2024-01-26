Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

