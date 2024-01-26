Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 10,589 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,335. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

