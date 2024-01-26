Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,026 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Robert Half worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Robert Half by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 779,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,474. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

