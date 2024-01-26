Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,312 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,879 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $57.31. 2,102,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,589. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.