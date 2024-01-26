Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 203 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Splunk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.36. 1,975,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.