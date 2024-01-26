Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 38,790 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 1,330,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.