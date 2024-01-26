Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,230,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,363. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.