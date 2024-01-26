Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,326.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,264.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2,050.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.