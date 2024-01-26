ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.82. ACM Research shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 460,170 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

