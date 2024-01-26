Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

