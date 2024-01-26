Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
