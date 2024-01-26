Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

