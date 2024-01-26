Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 788 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $613.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

