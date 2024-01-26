Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 788 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $613.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
