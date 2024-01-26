ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

ADT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,231,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,508. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADT last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

