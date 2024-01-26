Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

