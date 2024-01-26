Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

