Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of AMTX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 66.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

