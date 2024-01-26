AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

