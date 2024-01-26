Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 423,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 638,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 195,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

