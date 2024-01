AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 55,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.