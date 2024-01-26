Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 262,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 33,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.88. 873,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,481. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

