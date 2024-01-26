Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $449,636.40 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15.

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.