Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 1,157,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,914. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.
