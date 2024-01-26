ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

ALLETE stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

