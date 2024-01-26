Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.40 on Monday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $76.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Furbee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

