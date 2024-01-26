Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.
Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,105. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.
Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners
In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.