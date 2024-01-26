Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,105. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

