Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.