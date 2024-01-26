Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

