Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 20,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 160,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.