Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 800.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.55. 10,531,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $154.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

