Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Alterity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 24,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

