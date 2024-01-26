Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.