Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Cut by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 6,318,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,139. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

