American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

