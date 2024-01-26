American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $13.34 on Friday, reaching $201.41. 13,552,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.