American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.3 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 6.7 %

AXP stock traded up $12.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

